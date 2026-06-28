Why Everyone's Talking About Poet Technologies Stock Right Now

Key Points

Poet Technologies develops optical technology to help move data between processors inside data centers.

As AI clusters grow larger, optical networking may become an important part of the infrastructure stack.

The upside is significant, but so is the risk in this still-emerging area with various competition.

10 stocks we like better than Poet Technologies ›

Artificial intelligence has created an enormous demand for computing power. That's why companies like Nvidia have become some of the market's biggest winners.

But as AI systems continue to grow, investors are beginning to focus on a different challenge -- one that receives far less attention. How do you move vast amounts of data between thousands of AI processors quickly and efficiently?

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For many investors, that's where Poet Technologies (NASDAQ: POET) comes into the story. The company has become one of the more closely watched names in the AI infrastructure space; that's not because of its current financial results, but because of the problem it's trying to solve.

AI's hidden bottleneck

Training and running modern AI models both require thousands of processors working together. These processors constantly exchange information. As AI clusters grow larger, the volume of data moving through the system increases dramatically.

The problem is that, at some point, simply building faster processors isn't enough. The information must also travel between those processors quickly, efficiently, and with minimal power consumption.

That's becoming increasingly difficult with traditional electrical connections. As speeds increase, electrical systems consume more energy, generate more heat, and become harder to scale.

As a result, many technology companies are turning to optical networking, which uses light rather than electrical signals to transmit information. Many industry observers believe photonics and optical networking could become the next major infrastructure upgrades for AI data centers.

What does Poet Technologies actually do?

Poet develops optical technology to accelerate data movement across AI networks and data centers. Its core product, the Poet Optical Interposer, aims to simplify the assembly and integration of optical components.

A useful analogy is to think of AI infrastructure as a transportation system. If companies like Nvidia build top-performance engines to help cars run faster, Poet is trying to build the highways that allow all those cars to move efficiently.

Put simply, the company's technology is intended to make optical systems smaller, more efficient, and potentially less expensive to manufacture. That competitive positioning has attracted attention because virtually every large AI deployment requires high-speed connectivity.

Why are investors excited now?

The investment thesis in Poet Technologies is relatively simple.

Most investors already believe AI spending will continue to grow. If so, demand for networking infrastructure will likely grow alongside it, since every new AI cluster requires processors, storage, networking equipment, and increasingly sophisticated optical connections. Poet is attempting to supply part of that infrastructure stack.

Importantly, the company does not need to become the industry leader to create significant value for shareholders. Given its relatively small size today -- it generated only $1.1 million in revenue in 2025 -- even modest adoption by large customers could have an outsize impact on future revenue.

That's why many investors see the stock as a potentially high-upside way to gain exposure to the AI build-out, beyond the semiconductor companies that dominate headlines.

The risk investors shouldn't ignore

The opportunity may be large, but so is the uncertainty.

Poet Technologies remains in the early stages of commercialization. While it has announced partnerships and customer engagements, its revenue base remains small relative to the opportunity investors envision. The company must still prove that its technology can achieve widespread commercial adoption and scale up successfully.

Competition is another challenge. Poet operates in a market that includes much larger companies with established customer relationships and significant resources. In other words, investors are not buying a proven AI infrastructure leader. They are buying the possibility that Poet could become one.

What does this mean for investors?

The growing interest in Poet Technologies reflects a broader shift in how investors are thinking about AI. The first wave of excitement centered on computing power. The next wave may focus on the infrastructure needed to connect all that computing power.

Poet Technologies is betting that optical networking will be an increasingly important part of that future. Whether it ultimately succeeds remains to be seen. But as AI systems continue to expand, the problem Poet is trying to solve is becoming harder to ignore. And if the company is successful, that could create enormous value for shareholders.

Should you buy stock in Poet Technologies right now?

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.