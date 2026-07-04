Why Is Everyone Talking About SentinelOne Stock Right Now?

Key Points

Every major artificial intelligence (AI) deployment creates new cybersecurity challenges.

SentinelOne has evolved from an endpoint security provider into a broader platform.

The cybersecurity company benefits from AI's development in two ways.

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Artificial intelligence is creating some of the biggest winners on Wall Street. Investors have poured into chipmakers, cloud providers, and memory players racing to capitalize on the AI boom. But another group of businesses is quietly benefiting from this trend: cybersecurity companies.

After all, every new AI tool creates a new security challenge. As businesses rush to adopt AI, they must also protect their systems, data, and applications from new threats. That dynamic could create a significant opportunity for SentinelOne (NYSE: S), a cybersecurity company that sits at the intersection of two powerful trends: AI and security.

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AI is creating a new cybersecurity race

Technology shifts often create new security challenges. The rise of the internet gave birth to modern cybersecurity. The move to cloud computing created an entirely new market for cloud security. Now AI is doing the same thing. Businesses are embedding AI into customer service, software development, data analysis, and daily operations. Some companies are even deploying AI agents that can perform tasks with limited human involvement.

These tools can improve productivity, but they also create new risks. Sensitive information can flow into AI systems. Hackers can target AI applications. Automated agents can gain access to critical systems and become attractive targets for cybercriminals. In other words, the more businesses rely on AI, the more important security becomes. That's where SentinelOne comes in.

SentinelOne is more than an antivirus company

Many investors still think of SentinelOne as an endpoint security company that protects laptops and servers from cyberattacks. But that's just part of the story. Today, SentinelOne offers a broader cybersecurity platform called Singularity. The platform helps organizations protect devices, cloud environments, user identities, data, and AI-powered applications from cyber threats.

In other words, the company is trying to become a one-stop security platform rather than a single-product vendor. That's an important distinction because platform companies often enjoy larger opportunities than point-solution providers. Once customers adopt a platform, they tend to purchase additional products over time, making those relationships more valuable.

That leads directly to SentinelOne's business model.

A business model built to grow with customers

SentinelOne generates most of its revenue through subscriptions. Customers pay recurring fees to use the company's cybersecurity platform. That creates predictable revenue and long-term customer relationships. In the latest quarter, annualized recurring revenue reached $1.2 billion, up 23% year over year.

The real opportunity goes beyond winning a customer once. A company might initially adopt SentinelOne to protect employee devices. Later, that same customer may add cloud security, identity protection, threat detection, data analytics, and other services.

As customers adopt more products, SentinelOne increases revenue without needing to find entirely new customers. Many of the most successful software companies have used this playbook. They land a customer with one product and expand the relationship over many years.

For SentinelOne, that strategy could become increasingly valuable as cybersecurity needs grow more complex.

SentinelOne is also using AI to improve cybersecurity

The AI opportunity doesn't stop at protecting AI systems. SentinelOne is also using AI to make cybersecurity easier and more effective. Traditionally, security teams needed highly trained analysts to investigate threats and respond to attacks. That process often required navigating complex tools and analyzing massive amounts of data.

SentinelOne's Purple AI platform aims to simplify that work. Instead of searching through dashboards and databases, security teams can ask questions in plain language and receive actionable insights. The technology can help automate investigations, accelerate responses, and improve productivity.

In many ways, SentinelOne is benefiting from AI on both sides of the equation. AI is creating new security challenges and helping solve them.

What does it mean for investors?

Most investors think of AI investment opportunities as just being about chips, data centers, and software applications. But AI also needs security. As businesses deploy more AI tools, they will likely spend more money protecting the systems, data, and applications that power them.

SentinelOne's subscription-based business model, expanding cybersecurity platform, and growing AI capabilities position it to benefit from that trend. That may be the reason so many investors are talking about SentinelOne right now.

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.