Why Equifax Stock Is Tumbling Today

Key Points

Equifax topped analysts’ second-quarter expectations.

But, guidance for the remainder of the year was disappointing.

With much of this concern already priced in, there’s a case to be made that today’s dip is a buying opportunity for volatility-tolerant investors.

10 stocks we like better than Equifax ›

The good news is, Equifax (NYSE: EFX) topped last quarter's revenue and earnings expectations. It's the bad news, however, that's winning the day. As of 12:50 p.m. ET Equifax stock is down 7.1%, mostly in response to guidance for the remainder of the year that fell short of analysts' estimates.

The near future not as bright as the recent past

Credit bureau Equifax turned $1.7 billion in revenue into a per-share profit of $2.25 for the three months ending in June, up 11% and 13% year over year, respectively. And, those figures topped analyst expectations for sales of just under $1.7 billion, and earnings of $2.20 per share.

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The future, however, isn't looking quite as bright. Equifax is calling for a top line of between $1.68 billion and $1.71 billion for the third fiscal quarter ending in June to translate into earnings of between $2.15 and $2.25 per share, versus consensus estimates for sales of $1.71 billion and a per-share profit of $2.27. This of course means full-year results will also come up relatively short of analysts' average outlooks. The company's now looking for 2026 earnings of between $8.39 and $8.69 per share on revenue of between $6.71 billion and $6.78 billion. But, the analyst community was anticipating a bottom line of $8.60 per share on a top line of $6.76 billion.

A shrinking mortgage loan market is the chief concern. Mortgage rates remain elevated at roughly 6.6% for 30-year loans. Although applications had been edging higher since March's multi-month low, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association, even the slight uptick in interest rates in recent weeks is taking a measurable toll on interest in purchasing residential real estate that's already exceedingly expensive.

Not the worst bet at this discounted price

The market's knee-jerk response is understandable. With shares already down 35% from last May's peak, however, much -- if not all -- of this headwind may have already been priced in.

Meanwhile, what's arguably not fully reflected in the stock's present price is how well Equifax's acquisition plans and artificial intelligence efforts are paying off; the company also announced on Tuesday it was doubling its AI-driven cost-cutting target to $150 million.

This might put things in perspective: Prior to today, despite its recent (and not-so-recent) weakness, analysts' consensus one-year price target for this ticker was $218.00. That's 30% above Equifax stock's current price. There's not too much in Q2's numbers or guidance for the remainder of the year that's likely to alter this target a great deal.

Just bear in mind this stock's still contending with bearish momentum and rhetoric, which is sure to keep things volatile.

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James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Equifax. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.