Why EOS Energy Stock Popped Today

Key Points

EOS Energy sees a massive commercial pipeline.

The company now has additional capacity and is moving into Europe.

10 stocks we like better than Eos Energy Enterprises ›

EOS Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ: EOSE) aims to be a domestic solution for supplying battery energy storage systems to utility, industrial, and hyperscaler energy needs. Today, it announced it will also be entering the European market.

Shares jumped on that news, as well as word from yesterday that the company began commercial production at its second manufacturing facility. EOS stock was 9.8% higher today, as of 10:25 a.m. ET.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Expanding battery storage

Battery storage systems have become increasingly popular for data center power needs, but that's not the entire market. The International Energy Agency (IEA) says battery storage is currently the fastest-growing power technology, with 108 gigawatts of battery storage capacity deployed globally last year. That represented 40% growth versus 2024.

EOS expanded its production capacity with the start of commercial production at its second manufacturing line yesterday. Today's announcement that it is entering the European market through a partnership with a German battery energy storage systems company has investors jumping into the stock.

The new partnership will supply customers across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. That is a key market as long-duration energy storage needs grow as Germany phases out coal-fired generation and replaces it with renewable energy sources. But it's not just Europe expanding renewable energy. Solar and wind are the fastest-growing energy sources in the U.S. as well, according to recent research from The Motley Fool.

EOS is still an early stage company, but with sales expected to more than double this year compared to 2025, investors should consider adding EOS Energy to a well-diversified energy portfolio.

Should you buy stock in Eos Energy Enterprises right now?

Before you buy stock in Eos Energy Enterprises, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Eos Energy Enterprises wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,531!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,273,016!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 940% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 209% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 17, 2026.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.