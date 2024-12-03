Why Emergent BioSciences Stock Plummeted Today

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS) saw its shares tumble on Tuesday, due to news of a share sell-off. The vaccine maker divulged in a regulatory filing that several institutional share and warrant holders are selling such securities. Investors reacted by trading Emergent's stock down by almost 6%, on a day when the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) more or less flatlined.

Unloading shares and exercising warrants

The selling parties are mainly entities affiliated with OHA Agency, a business that provided a $250 million term loan to Emergent in August. In return for this, the vaccine maker issued slightly over 1.1 million shares of its common stock to OHA, plus 2.5 million warrants to buy said stock.

In the sale, the sellers will divest up to a bit over 3.6 million Emergent shares. That amount includes the 1.1 million issued shares, plus shares deriving from exercise of the warrants. The company said that the sales would be effected from time to time, and did not provide further details.

Emergent stressed in its filing that it will receive no monies from these sales, as it is not one of the selling parties.

Not a great morale booster

In situations like this, investors are most wary of potential stockholder dilution. That, fortunately for Emergent shareholders, isn't really the case here -- the company has more than 54 million shares outstanding currently. So even in an extreme scenario, the sales won't be worryingly dilutive.

However, any decent-sized divestment risks damaging morale regarding a company's future. After all, even institutional investors are tempted to hang on in situations where a stock could potentially rise to a meaningful degree. It's no wonder the market was discouraged by news of the coming Emergent sales.

Should you invest $1,000 in Emergent BioSolutions right now?

Before you buy stock in Emergent BioSolutions, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Emergent BioSolutions wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $849,539!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 2, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emergent BioSolutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.