Why EMCOR's Electrical Construction Is Gaining Momentum

EMCOR Group's EME electrical construction business continues to build strong momentum, supported by robust demand for mission-critical infrastructure and the company's ability to execute complex projects at scale. In the first quarter of 2026, the segment delivered record revenues of $1.45 billion, up 33.1% year over year, while maintaining an industry-leading operating margin of 12.1%. Although margins eased slightly due to acquisition-related amortization, profitability remained strong, highlighting the resilience of EMCOR's operating model.



The biggest growth driver remains network and communications, where revenues surged nearly 50% as hyperscalers and enterprises accelerated investments in AI infrastructure and data centers. Beyond this, EMCOR benefited from healthy demand across institutional projects, hospitality and entertainment, including stadium construction, as well as higher volumes of short-duration projects and service work. This broad-based demand reduces reliance on any single end market and supports sustainable long-term growth.



Looking ahead, management expects the momentum to continue. Remaining performance obligations climbed to a record $15.62 billion, driven by strong bookings across data centers, healthcare, institutional, water and wastewater and manufacturing markets. The company also continues expanding its geographic footprint while leveraging prefabrication, virtual design, workforce training and disciplined contract management to improve execution on increasingly complex projects.



With AI-driven data center construction showing no signs of slowing and diversified demand across multiple infrastructure markets, EMCOR's electrical construction segment appears well-positioned to remain a key contributor to the company's growth throughout 2026 and beyond.

How Do EMCOR's Peers Compare in Electrical Construction?

Two of EMCOR's closest competitors in electrical and mechanical contracting are Quanta Services PWR and Comfort Systems USA FIX. Both companies are benefiting from the same secular drivers, including AI data center construction, grid modernization and expanding infrastructure investment.



Quanta continues to strengthen its electrical construction business through large-scale transmission, substation and renewable energy projects, while also increasing its exposure to data centers and communications infrastructure. Quanta has leveraged its engineering expertise and nationwide workforce to secure long-duration projects, giving it strong revenue visibility. As AI-related power demand rises, Quanta is expected to remain a key beneficiary of utility and hyperscaler spending.



Comfort Systems is also expanding its presence in mission-critical facilities through electrical, mechanical and building automation services. Comfort Systems has steadily increased its exposure to data centers, semiconductor manufacturing and advanced industrial facilities, supported by strategic acquisitions. Comfort Systems further benefits from higher-margin service work and prefabrication capabilities that improve execution and profitability.



While both Quanta and Comfort Systems are well-positioned, EMCOR's diversified project portfolio, disciplined contract management and broad geographic reach provide it with a strong competitive position in the rapidly growing electrical construction market.

EME’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of EMCOR have gained 26.6% year to date (YTD), underperforming the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, as shown below.

EME YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, EME stock trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 24.9, below the industry’s average.

EME Valuation - P/E (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EME’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 12% and 13.5%, respectively. Earnings per share estimates for 2026 have increased to $29.37 in the past 30 days, as shown below.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EMCOR currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.