Why Eli Lilly Stock Popped Today

Key Points Eli Lilly is now selling Mounjaro GLP-1 weight loss drugs in India.

Rival Novo Nordisk began Indian Wegovy sales in June.

Lilly is underpricing its rival in the Indian weight loss market.

10 stocks we like better than Eli Lilly ›

Shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), a pharmaceuticals giant and maker of the Mounjaro GLP-1 weight loss drug, jumped 3.2% through 12:50 p.m. ET Wednesday after Reuters reported it's expanding its Mounjaro business in India. Additionally, Lilly got a new price target from Cantor Fitzgerald this morning.

But that news was both bad and good.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Mounjaro goes to India

Let's start with the easy news: Eli Lilly has begun selling injector pens loaded with Mounjaro in India at a starting price of $160 for a 2.5 mg dose (rising through several tiers to about $315 for the largest permissible dose in India, 15 mg).

Reuters notes Lilly is chasing Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) into the subcontinent, with Novo having begun injector pen sales in June. However, Novo's selling its GLP-1 weight loss drug, Wegovy, for anywhere from $200 to $300 for doses ranging from 0.25 to 2.4 mg.

Smaller doses of Wegovy yield weight loss similar to higher doses of Mounjaro, so comparisons between "mg" of Mounjaro and Wegovy aren't directly comparable. Still, Lilly's lower prices seem calculated to help win away market share from Novo.

What Cantor says about Lilly

Today's other big Lilly news comes from Cantor Fitzgerald by way of The Fly, which reports analyst Carter Gould has lowered his price target on Lilly stock to $825 -- but still thinks the stock is a buy.

Admitting Lilly's phase 3 data on its orforglipron GLP-1 weight loss pill was underwhelming, Gould calls Lilly stock a "show-me-story" now. The analyst advises we may not know whether orforglipron is a success before late 2026.

As for Lilly stock, at a forward P/E ratio of just 28, and with a 32% long-term projected earnings growth rate, I still think it's a buy.

Should you invest $1,000 in Eli Lilly right now?

Before you buy stock in Eli Lilly, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Eli Lilly wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $653,427!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,863!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.