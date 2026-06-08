Why Eli Lilly Stock Climbed to a New All-Time High Today

Key Points

Investors are excited about retatrutide's potential.

Rival drugmakers are finding it difficult to keep pace with the healthcare leader.

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Shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) rose to a record high on Monday after the medicine maker announced positive clinical trial results for its next-generation weight loss drug.

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Successful studies

Retatrutide, Eli Lilly's investigational once-weekly injectable medication, targets three metabolic hormones to suppress appetite, control blood sugar, and support fat loss.

Results from Phase 3 trials showed that retatrutide led to substantial weight loss compared to placebo, along with meaningful improvements in common obesity-related conditions including knee pain, sleep apnea, and type 2 diabetes.

Trial participants on the highest (12 mg) dose of retatrutide lost an average of 70 pounds, or 28% of their body weight, over 80 weeks. Even at the lowest (4 mg) dose, people lost an average of 47 pounds (19%).

Importantly, the adverse events seen during the trials were generally mild to moderate and tended to resolve during treatment.

"Obesity drives more than 200 downstream diseases, yet we have historically treated those conditions one at a time and in silos...These findings demonstrate what may be possible when we treat obesity and impact overall health, and what this could mean for people living with obesity and its related complications," lead investigator Dr. Ania Jastreboff said in a press release.

A rapidly expanding global market

Retatrutide's promising clinical trial results should help to bolster Eli Lilly's competitive position within the $200 billion obesity treatment market.

While Eli Lilly's stock price hit new highs, rival drugmaker Zealand Pharma's shares fell sharply after it reported discouraging safety and tolerability results for its experimental obesity dug.

As its competitors struggle to keep pace, Eli Lilly and its shareholders stand to profit handsomely from booming demand for safe and effective weight loss solutions.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Eli Lilly. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.