Why e.l.f. Beauty Stock Jumped 32% in June

Key Points

E.l.f. is growing fast and capturing market share, and it's entering new categories to drive future growth.

It's highly exposed to tariffs, but it's seeking a $58.5 million refund.

E.l.f. stock could be a bargain at the current price.

10 stocks we like better than e.l.f. Beauty ›

E.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) stock soared 32% in June, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Since it has high exposure to tariffs, it's benefiting from tariff refunds. It also announced a new product line that opens up its addressable market.

Not your grandmother's makeup

E.l.f. has disrupted the traditional mass-market cosmetics industry with its faux-luxury products that are eco-friendly and a marketing strategy that's social-media literate. It's growing quickly, and it has already displaced some legacy products as the no. 1 product in several categories.

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In the 2026 fiscal fourth quarter (ended March 31), sales increased 35% year over year to $449 million. However, Investors have been worried about its high exposure to tariffs, which have been weighing heavily on its margins. The tariff rate in fiscal 2026 was 55%, more than double the previous year. Gross margin increased 1.3 percentage points in the fourth quarter to 73%, but it came from price hikes, which it's had to implement to offset the negative impact of tariffs. However, the company is working on getting a $58.5 million refund.

Otherwise, much is going right. The company changed its growth strategy last year when it acquired the luxury brand Rhode, founded by model Hailey Bieber. The cult favorite has been a massive hit, and it adds new growth potential for e.l.f.

In June, it also announced that it's entering the hair care category, with a six-product line. A pilot run received 96% positive sentiment on social media channels, and 65% of buyers were new to e.l.f.

There's a good chance that this effort will capture market share. E.l.f.'s makeup line gained 9.2 percentage points in dollar share rank over the past seven years, the most of any brand by far, according to Nielsen, and its skincare line went from no. 25 in 2021 to no. 11 in 2026.

Is the market loving e.l.f. again?

Even with this increase, e.l.f. stock is about flat year to date and 65% off its all-time high. It trades at a P/E ratio of 171, but that's misleading, since the net loss accounted for the Rhode acquisition. It trades at only 20 times forward, 1-year earnings.

Patient investors who have a long-term horizon can feel comfortable starting a position in e.l.f. stock right now. As it keeps growing and launching new products, it should reward investors over time.

Should you buy stock in e.l.f. Beauty right now?

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Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends e.l.f. Beauty. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.