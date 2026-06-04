Why Is Editas (EDIT) Down 12.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Editas Medicine (EDIT). Shares have lost about 12.4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Editas due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

EDIT's Q1 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Pipeline in Focus

Editasincurred a loss of 26 cents per share in the first quarter of 2026, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 30 cents. The company had reported a loss of 43 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Loss narrowed year over year, primarily driven by lower operating expenses.

Collaboration and other research and development (R&D) revenues, which comprise Editas’ top line, totaled $2.8 million in the reported quarter, down 39.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The reported figure fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9 million. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the recognition of revenues related to milestones achieved under EDIT’s collaboration agreement with a strategic partner in 2025.

EDIT’s Q1 Results in Detail

In the first quarter of 2026, R&D expenses decreased 34% to $17.6 million compared with $26.6 million reported in the year-ago period. The decline was primarily driven by lower headcount and reduced clinical and manufacturing costs following the abandonment of the reni-cel program in December 2024, partly offset by in vivo research and discovery costs.

General and administrative expenses were $10.2 million in the reported quarter, down 23.5% year over year, due to a decline in employee-related expenses resulting from a reduced workforce and lower professional service expenses following the abandonment of the reni-cel program.

Editas did not record any restructuring and impairment charges in the first quarter of 2026 compared with $40.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Editas had cash, cash equivalents and investments worth $123.6 million as of March 31, 2026, compared with $146.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2025. The company expects its existing cash position to fund operating and capital needs into the third quarter of 2027.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

VGM Scores

At this time, Editas has a average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. However, the stock has a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the fifth quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Editas has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Editas belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Illumina (ILMN), has gained 19.9% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

Illumina reported revenues of $1.09 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +4.8%. EPS of $1.15 for the same period compares with $0.97 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Illumina is expected to post earnings of $1.24 per share, indicating a change of +4.2% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

Illumina has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.