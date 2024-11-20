Why Dolby Stock Just Popped 10%

Shares of audio-meister Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) stock surged 10.1% through 10:15 a.m. ET Wednesday after reporting strong earnings last night.

Expected to earn only $0.70 per share non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles), Dolby surprised Wall Street analysts with a quarterly profit of $0.81. Sales fell slightly short of estimates, coming in at $305 million.

Dolby's Q4 earnings

CEO Kevin Yeaman pronounced himself pleased with the quarter's results. Although Dolby missed on sales, its Q4 number still grew about 5% year over year. Even better, earnings as calculated according to GAAP multiplied, rising from just $0.09 per share a year ago, to $0.61 per share in this Q4 2024.

(Investors should note the difference, though, between Dolby's non-GAAP, pro forma profit of $0.81 and the $0.61 GAAP profit. When calculating the stock's P/E ratio, for example, your data provider will be using the GAAP number).

Turning to full-year results, Dolby said sales fell short of last year's $1.3 billion -- so no sales growth for the year, but some sales growth at the end of the year. Profits for all of fiscal 2024 rose $2.69, up 31% from last year's $2.05 GAAP profit.

Is Dolby stock a buy?

And now we come to the bad news section of this earnings report: Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, Dolby predicts sequential sales growth, but a significant drop in profits. In Q1 2025, management forecasts between $330 million and $360 million in sales, and $0.53 to $0.68 in GAAP profit per share. For all of fiscal 2025, Dolby sales will range from $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion. This translates to per-share profits between $2.43 and $2.58.

Put another way, sales will grow in the mid-single digits, but profits will actually decline about 7% year over year. Investors may be cheering Dolby's results today, but I doubt they'll enjoy paying 26 times earnings for a negative grower in 2025.

My advice: It's probably time to sell Dolby stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Dolby Laboratories right now?

Before you buy stock in Dolby Laboratories, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dolby Laboratories wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $900,893!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 18, 2024

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Dolby Laboratories. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.