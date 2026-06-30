Why DOE's July 4 Reactor Deadline Matters to Nuclear Stocks

The U.S. nuclear industry is approaching a milestone that could shape the future of advanced reactor development. Under the Department of Energy’s (“DOE”) Reactor Pilot Program, the goal is to have at least three advanced reactors achieve criticality by July 4, 2026. Criticality means a reactor has achieved a self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction, an essential step before it can eventually generate electricity commercially. While it does not mean the reactor is ready to produce power immediately, reaching this stage validates years of design, engineering and regulatory work and marks meaningful progress toward commercialization.

Among publicly traded companies, Oklo Inc. OKLO, NuScale Power SMR and NANO Nuclear Energy NNE are likely to remain in focus as investors assess which companies stand to benefit from the renewed policy support for advanced nuclear technology.

A Faster Path for Advanced Reactors

The DOE launched the Reactor Pilot Program in 2025 to accelerate the testing and demonstration of first-of-a-kind advanced reactors. The program was created under Executive Order 14301, which directed the DOE to streamline approvals and target at least three reactors reaching criticality by this Independence Day.

Two projects have already crossed this important milestone. Antares Nuclear's Mark-0 reactor achieved criticality on June 4, becoming the first U.S. non-light-water reactor to do so in more than four decades. Valar Atomics followed on June 18 with its Ward 250 microreactor, while Aalo Atomics is expected to become the third reactor to reach criticality before the July 4 deadline.

Recent comments from U.S. policymakers suggest confidence in achieving the target of having three advanced reactors reach criticality by July 4. Officials have described the current period as the beginning of a new phase for advanced nuclear development, supported by faster regulatory processes and stronger policy backing. They also believe that some small modular reactors (SMRs) could begin generating electricity as early as next year, with wider commercial deployment expected before 2028. If that timeline holds, it could improve investor confidence in the long-term outlook for the advanced nuclear industry.

What It Means for Oklo, NuScale and NANO Nuclear

Although Oklo, NuScale and NANO Nuclear are not the reactors currently racing toward the July 4 milestone, the broader policy environment could benefit the entire advanced nuclear sector.

OKLO has one of the closest links to the DOE's broader effort. The company is developing its Pluto project under the Reactor Pilot Program and is targeting July 4, 2026 criticality for its Groves isotope test reactor. OKLO is also moving forward with its Aurora-INL project while expanding into fuel fabrication and fuel recycling. This gives the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company exposure to several parts of the nuclear value chain rather than relying on reactor development alone.

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NuScale stands out for its regulatory progress. Its SMR technology has already received key U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approvals, and the company uses commercially available low-enriched uranium fuel. NuScale is also working on large-scale deployment opportunities through projects in the United States and Romania, positioning it as one of the more commercially advanced SMR developers.

NANO Nuclear is focused on smaller microreactors through its KRONOS MMR design. The company is preparing to begin the NRC licensing process for its first deployment at the University of Illinois after its construction permit application is formally accepted. At the same time, NANO Nuclear is pursuing opportunities in AI data centers, industrial facilities and defense applications while expanding partnerships that could support future commercialization.

Beyond the July 4 Deadline

The significance of the July 4 target extends well beyond one milestone. The administration ultimately wants U.S. nuclear capacity to reach roughly 400 gigawatts by 2050, with advanced reactors expected to serve military bases, data centers, industrial facilities and export markets. The DOE is also expanding testing infrastructure through initiatives such as the Nuclear Energy Launch Pad to provide developers with a more permanent pathway from demonstration to commercial deployment.

For investors, this means the investment case is no longer centered on a single reactor announcement. Instead, OKLO, NuScale and NANO Nuclear are increasingly being evaluated within a policy framework designed to shorten development timelines and encourage private investment. Even so, commercial deployment requires additional testing, licensing and execution, making regulatory progress and project delivery important factors to monitor alongside technological advances.

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