Why Does Earnings Season Matter?

Imagine that, once every few months, you must release information detailing your current financial standing. The public can see where you’ve spent money, made money, or even how much you’ve saved.

Sounds intimidating, right?

That’s just a different way of describing what earnings season is.

The period is undoubtedly hectic for market participants, with companies finally revealing what’s transpired behind closed doors.

And on top of being hectic, it’s impossible to understate the importance of the period. For those wondering why it’s so critical, let’s look at a few reasons that help explain its significance.

Critical Business Updates

Earnings reports provide market participants with a plethora of information, including revenues, expenses, and profits, just to provide a few simple examples.

For example, Palantir PLTR again continued to fire on all cylinders throughout its latest period, with overall sales of $1.4 billion flying 70% year-over-year. U.S. results were notably strong, underpinned by both commercial and government strength. Specifically, U.S. sales totaled $1.1 billion, growing 93% year-over-year and an even more impressive 28% sequentially.

Share Price Impact

A company’s quarterly earnings report commonly impacts its stock price, a theme that market participants have undoubtedly noticed. Typically, we’ll see bullish share movement post-earnings from companies that surprise positively or raise their guidance, reflecting healthy underlying business.

Highlights Current Trends

Earnings season can also provide a big-picture view of overall trends within the economy or industries. For a simple example, if many retail companies fall short of expectations, it could be a sign of a slowing consumer or economy, which has knock-on effects across the market.

Conversely, if many retail companies report stronger-than-expected earnings, it may signal that the economy is moving along just fine, underpinned by a healthy consumer.

Bottom Line

While earnings season is undeniably hectic for everyone involved, that’s just the nature of the period.

It’s important for investors to understand why it matters for many reasons, including providing investors with an updated financial standing, the volatile post-earnings share swings, and the overall picture it provides on market and broader trends.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.