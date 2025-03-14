Why DocuSign Stock Popped on Friday

DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock surged 15.4% through 10:30 a.m. ET Friday after reporting a modest earnings beat last night.

Heading into the fiscal fourth quarter 2025 report, analysts forecast DocuSign would earn $0.85 per share on $761.6 million in sales. In fact, earnings were $0.86 per share, and sales were $776.3 million.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

DocuSign Q4 earnings

Sales climbed 9% year over year, and billings rose 11%, foreshadowing even faster sales growth ahead. If there was "bad" news in the quarter, it's probably that DocuSign's $0.86 in profit was only a non-GAAP number, and that real earnings as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) were only $0.39 per share. Then again, last year in Q4, DocuSign earned only $0.13, GAAP. So even just $0.39 is a 3x increase in profit!

Free cash flow for the quarter also improved year over year, to $279.6 million.

Is DocuSign stock a buy?

For all of 2024, DocuSign reported just under $3 billion in revenue, up 8% year over year, with per-share earnings of $5.08. Thus, DocuSign stock currently sells for about 17 times trailing earnings.

Is that a good or bad price?

Well, turning to guidance, DocuSign forecasts $3.1 billion in revenue for the current fiscal year 2026, which works out to revenue growth of about 5%. Management gave no guidance for GAAP profit, but if earnings grow in line with sales, this implies the stock is overvalued at a PEG ratio over 3.

But the actual situation could be worse than that. While management didn't forecast earnings per se, it did warn that (non-GAAP) gross profit margins are going to be lower in fiscal 2026 than they were in fiscal 2025 -- about 81%, versus more than 82% last year. And that means it's likely profits will actually grow slower than sales over the next 12 months. It also means DocuSign stock is probably even more expensive than it looks.

I don't know about you, but to me that looks like a clue that it's smarter to sell DocuSign stock today than to buy it.

Should you invest $1,000 in Docusign right now?

Before you buy stock in Docusign, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Docusign wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $708,400!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 14, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Docusign. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.