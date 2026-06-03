Why Did Red Cat Stock Drop Today?

Key Points

Safe Pro and Red Cat have won an Army contract for landmine-detecting drone aircraft.

No contract value was announced.

10 stocks we like better than Red Cat ›

It's been two weeks now since Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ: RCAT) stock announced its big plan to collaborate with drone software company Safe Pro Group in a U.S. Army exercise to identify landmines, unexploded cluster munitions, and "ambush FPV drones" from the air. Two weeks later, we just learned that this demonstration was a success -- and Safe Pro has won a contract that it will share with Red Cat.

Not that you would guess it from today's stock prices. Both Safe Pro and Red Cat shares are down, with Red Cat yowling for an 8.8% loss through 11:40 a.m. ET -- reversing yesterday's tiny 0.7% gain after the contract was first announced.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

What stepped on Red Cat's tail?

Why is Red Cat stock reacting negatively to what sounds like positive news?

This technology works by having a Red Cat Black Widow drone with a camera fly over the battlefield and use its cameras to seek out threats below. Safe Pro's AI algorithms, running on an onboard computer, then identify threats from the visual data.

The Red Cat/Safe Pro contract is the Army's first order for an AI-powered threat analysis kit that equips drones to identify the kinds of threats described above, from above. So Red Cat and Safe Pro have demonstrated a new use case for military drones -- one that can save lives while also making money for defense contractors.

What it means for Red Cat

"Money" may be precisely the point at issue here, however, because neither Safe Pro nor Red Cat have yet confirmed how much revenue they will make off this initial contract, nor whether the work is profitable.

This lack of clarity might be the reason investors aren't rewarding Red Cat for the contract win today.

Should you buy stock in Red Cat right now?

Before you buy stock in Red Cat, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Red Cat wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $449,393!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,366,006!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 983% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 212% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 3, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.