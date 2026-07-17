Why Did Nvidia Stock Sink Today?

Key Points

Investors are concerned about another low-cost AI model from China.

Moonshot AI unveiled the largest Chinese AI model yet.

Astute investors should see this as another good opportunity to buy Nvidia.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock plunged nearly 5% early Friday. Shares of the artificial intelligence (AI) leader have been treading water for the past several months, with investors balancing the company's strengths with potential risks.

Today's move is a reaction to more AI model competition from China. Nvidia stock recovered some of the early drop but remained down 2.2% as of 11:11 a.m. ET. Here's why investors should be better prepared to jump in on the dip.

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From DeepSeek to Moonshot

The AI market is more mature than it was in early 2025 when DeepSeek shook the AI world with the release of a free chatbot app and its new reasoning model. Still, news today that Chinese start-up Moonshot AI has unveiled a new model that, according to the company, narrows the gap with top U.S. systems, including those from OpenAI and Anthropic, rattled some investors.

Nvidia shares sank along with many others in the tech sector on fears that lower-cost tokens will reduce or shift big tech's capital spending for growing AI infrastructure. Like with DeepSeek, though, the initial reaction seems overdone.

Nvidia continues to grow its expansive business, and investors shouldn't panic even as competitors release more efficient technology that could supplant some of its existing products. The company even announced yesterday that it is expanding its AI footprint in Japan with new partnerships.

Nvidia stock remains very reasonably priced, and buying on dips may look like a good move after the company provides its next quarterly update, which should prove growth continues at a brisk pace.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

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Howard Smith has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.