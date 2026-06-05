Markets
F

Why Did Ford Stock Sink This Week?

June 05, 2026 — 02:48 pm EDT

Written by Howard Smith for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

After surging higher for several straight weeks, Ford Motor (NYSE: F) stock is giving back some of those gains this week. As of late Friday trading, Ford stock was down about 15.5% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Even so, shares have gained nearly 30% over the past month after the company announced the formation of a new Ford Energy subsidiary. Ford is trying to tap into surging demand for energy solutions from AI data center operators with battery storage systems.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

But the stock may have gotten ahead of itself on that news. It didn't help that Ford's May sales numbers weren't impressive, either.

White Ford emblem set over blue shaded picture of Ford Bronco SUV.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Ford still sells cars

While the company might have ambitious plans and solid prospects for Ford Energy, the company still needs to do well at what it does best. Investors bidding the stock higher over the last month got hit with a dose of reality with the company's May sales release this week.

Ford's overall vehicle sales, including its Lincoln brand, slid nearly 14% last month compared with last year. The affordable Maverick pickup truck remained popular, but sales of most other models were disappointing. Hybrids remain popular with car buyers, but Ford's hybrid segment reported a 15.7% drop. Competitors, including Hyundai and Kia, saw electrified models surge in May.

The excitement surrounding Ford's new push into energy storage systems may have faded this week. But if that segment reports strong customer interest, this dip may be a good entry point for Ford stock.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 5, 2026.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

F

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.