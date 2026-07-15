Why Did Eos Energy Stock Jump Today?

Key Points

Eos Energy expects to report record quarterly revenue and a record backlog.

Sales in the first half of 2026 have already surpassed full-year 2025 revenue.

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Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ: EOSE) provided preliminary second-quarter results today, and the market cheered. The battery energy storage company expects record revenue and will report a record backlog when it provides its full financial update on Aug. 5.

That had the stock soaring today. Shares jumped about 10% and held onto a 4.6% gain at 11:30 a.m. ET.

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Growing backlog

Eos Energy predicts second-quarter revenue will come in between $68 million and $69 million. When combined with Q1 results, it would mean the company has generated more revenue in the first half of 2026 than in all of 2025. That's certainly an indication of strong business momentum. Another indication is that the company's backlog sat at a record $807 million as of June 30.

Earlier this year, Eos partnered with the private equity firm Cerberus to establish Frontier Power USA, an independent company focused on development and investment. Frontier is committed to constructing, owning, and operating a variety of long-duration battery energy storage projects that will employ Eos's cutting-edge battery technology.

Eos has also expanded capacity, with its Battery Line 2 now in commercial production. While competitors include giants like Tesla, investors who believe that battery energy storage will be one solution to increasing power needs should see room for more than one winner in the space. Eos Energy is proving to become one of them.

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Howard Smith has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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