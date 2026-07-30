Why Did Bloom Energy Stock Rocket Higher Today?

Key Points

AI infrastructure partnerships will keep Bloom's business thriving.

Yesterday's stock action looks like it was a gift for investors.

It's still not too late to own Bloom if the AI buildout continues.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy ›

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) announced earnings Tuesday, but apparently it took a day for the news to sink in with investors. The market was focused on the Federal Reserve decision and concerns about the tech sector yesterday, leading to declines in many artificial intelligence (AI) names.

Bloom was one of them, despite a stellar earnings report. That reversed in a big way today, though. Bloom stock rocketed over 30% in early trading, and remained up by 26.6% as of 11:57 a.m. ET.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Is it too late to buy Bloom Energy?

Bloom management made it clear that business is booming and there's no end in sight. Hyperscalers and other data center operators are clamoring for power solutions, and Bloom has a good fit with its fuel cell systems.

The company recorded over $1 billion in sales for the first time in Q2, with revenue soaring 166% year over year. Bloom Energy founder and CEO K.R. Sridhar summed up the current environment this way:

The demand for Bloom Energy's solutions keeps accelerating every quarter as customers who traditionally defaulted to combustion technologies are now proactively choosing Bloom as a superior power solution. Today, all the major U.S. hyperscalers and over a dozen U.S. neoclouds, AI labs, and colocation data center operators have validated and approved our power solutions for their AI factories. Bloom is now a standard for AI onsite power.

It raised full-year guidance and now sees about $4 billion in revenue in 2026. With today's big jump higher, that implies a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of about 14.5. While that's pretty expensive, if business continues to thrive through 2027 and beyond, it's really not an excessive valuation.

Investors who believe the AI infrastructure story is still in the early innings should include Bloom in diversified portfolios even after today's big jump.

Should you buy stock in Bloom Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Bloom Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bloom Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $397,081!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,166,221!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 203% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 30, 2026.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.