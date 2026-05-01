Why Delek U.S. Holdings Is Rising This Week

Key Points

Delek U.S. Holdings reported Q1 2026 financial results on Wednesday.

Despite the recent rise, shares of Delek U.S. Holdings still have the potential to climb higher.

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Powering past the 1.4% rise that the S&P 500 has logged from the end of trading last Friday through yesterday's market close, shares of downstream energy specialist Delek U.S. Holdings (NYSE: DK) are ripping higher thanks to the company's recent reporting of strong first-quarter 2026 financial results.

According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Delek U.S. Holdings is up 17.5% from the close of last Friday's trading session through the end of yesterdays' trading.

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The company's optimization plan continues to produce results

Beating analysts' expectations that it would report revenue of $2.42 billion, Delek U.S. Holdings reported Q1 2026 sales of $2.65 billion on Wednesday. The bottom of the income statement also surprised investors as the company reported adjusted earnings per share of negative $0.98 -- a narrower loss than the negative $1.62 that analysts had anticipated.

Management largely credited the strong financial results to the success of the company's Enterprise Optimization Plan (EOP), which, among other things, has helped the company achieve higher distillate and jet fuel yields. It's not merely the recent quarter that has illustrated the success of the EOP. Management announced -- for the sixth time -- higher expectations for how the EOP will improve cash flow, projecting an annual run rate improvement of $220 million.

This refining specialist's stock still has room to run

While Delek U.S. Holdings' stock has raced higher this week, investors shouldn't expect a pullback anytime soon. If the EOP continues to deliver benefits and the company's financials keep improving, investors will likely keep bidding the energy stock higher.

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Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Delek Us. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.