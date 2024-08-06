Why CrowdStrike Stock Finished Higher Today

Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) finished the day up after the embattled cybersecurity stock benefited from the broader market rebound, got an analyst upgrade, and a report emerged pushing back on Delta's lawsuit against CrowdStrike in the wake of the massive tech outage in July.

CrowdStrike finished the day up 4.3% on the news.

CrowdStrike bounces higher

Tech stocks rebounded after a three-day slide today as investors got a break from downbeat economic news and took the opportunity to buy beaten-down stocks.

CrowdStrike also got an upgrade from Piper Sandler this morning as the research firm raised its rating on the stock from neutral to overweight after the post-outage sell-off and hiked its price target from $290 to $310. Analyst Rob Owens noted that historically, outages and breaches have not had much of an impact on cybersecurity businesses like CrowdStrike.

Additionally, multiple media sources reported that Microsoft pushed back on Delta's claims related to its lawsuit against CrowdStrike regarding the tech outage. Microsoft said Delta's outdated technology contributed to the slow recovery and that Delta declined Microsoft's offers for help.

Microsoft's comments could help protect CrowdStrike from liability in the incident or at least reduce its exposure. The global outage was caused by Microsoft's Windows operating system crashing due to a bug in a CrowdStrike software update.

Is it safe to buy CrowdStrike?

CrowdStrike stock is now down 32% from where it was before the outage started, giving investors a significant discount on the stock.

While there is certainly still risk to CrowdStrike in its reputation, further legal action, and a loss of business, it seems like the cybersecurity specialist can overcome the outage, assuming this is just a one-time incident.

It's difficult to switch cybersecurity providers. The company is generally recognized as having the best endpoint security software, and its reputation was strong before the incident.

We'll learn more in the company's earnings report at the end of the month, but the current price seems to offer a good buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Should you invest $1,000 in CrowdStrike right now?

Before you buy stock in CrowdStrike, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and CrowdStrike wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $615,516!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2024

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.