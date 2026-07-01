Why Constellation Energy Stock Is Tumbling Today

Key Points

Citigroup reduced its price target on Constellation Energy stock.

For investors interested in a conservative nuclear energy stock instead of next-generation nuclear reactor developers, Constellation is a great consideration.

10 stocks we like better than Constellation Energy ›

Starting the second half of 2026 on a bearish note, shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) are falling today. After learning of a firm's lowered expectations for Constellation stock, investors have found sufficient cause to press the sell button on the energy company's shares.

As of 1:32 p.m. ET, shares of Constellation are down 6.2%, paring back an earlier decline of 7.9%.

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There's less room for this nuclear stock to power higher

Maintaining a neutral rating, Citigroup slashed its price target on Constellation stock to $297 from $348. According to Thefly.com, Citigroup revised its price target after updating its model for the company.

Based on yesterday's closing price of $248.37, the new price target implies upside of 19.6%.

Citigroup's reduced price target is even more noteworthy, juxtaposed with the bullish outlook of other firms. Last week, for example, Morgan Stanley hiked its price target on Constellation stock to $364 from $359.

Today's drop provides a great buying opportunity

Unsurprisingly, shares of Constellation are selling off today with Citigroup's lowered expectations. Savvy investors, however, recognize that times like these offer great buying opportunities. Nothing has fundamentally changed for Constellation, a nuclear energy producer that's helping power much-needed data centers.

For investors seeking nuclear energy exposure from an established company that's consistently profitable -- rather than next-generation nuclear reactor developers -- Constellation stock is a smart consideration.

Should you buy stock in Constellation Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Constellation Energy, consider this:

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Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Constellation Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.