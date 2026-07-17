Why ConocoPhillips Stock Flew Higher on Friday

Key Points

It will hold 42% of a subsidiary currently 100% owned by BP.

That entity covers four oil fields in the Kirkuk region.

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A major investment in the heart of a major oil-producing region was the engine driving ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) stock higher on Friday. The sprawling upstream oil company's shares rose by almost 2% on the news, effortlessly topping the S&P 500 index's 1% decline.

A potential gusher

Before market open that morning, ConocoPhillips announced that it agreed with BP to acquire a 42% stake in the British energy giant's BP Energy Company of Kirkuk in Iraq. The deal gives the company a large piece of four oil fields located in Kirkuk, a region in northern Iraq.

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ConocoPhillips said that the agreement formalizing the deal is expected to be signed during Iraq Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's current visit to Washington, D.C.

In its press release on the arrangement, the company quoted CEO Ryan Lance as saying that "this unique redevelopment opportunity is well aligned with our disciplined investment framework, providing access to a material, high-quality and long-life resource base, comfortably meeting our cost of supply threshold."

Black gold

ConocoPhillips is a pure-play upstream company, meaning that its focus is entirely on the exploration and extraction of oil. Given that, whenever it has the chance to participate fully or partially in a promising play, it's usually a win.

That goes double for Kirkuk, which is immense even by the standards of the oil-rich Middle East. While it remains to be seen how the ConocoPhillips/BP relationship within BP Energy of Kirkuk will unfold, this buy-in is almost certain to be beneficial to the American company's operations and financials.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BP and ConocoPhillips. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.