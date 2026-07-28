Why Commvault Stock Crashed Today

Key Points

Commvault beat Q1 earnings and revenue estimates but still dropped as much as 20.7% on Tuesday morning.

The company recently signed a long-term partnership with Microsoft for AI security on Azure.

The results were genuinely solid; Commvault's stock was simply priced for perfection.

10 stocks we like better than Commvault Systems ›

Data security company Commvault Systems (NASDAQ: CVLT) reported Q1 2027 results early Tuesday morning, and the numbers looked good at first glance. Commvault beat the Street's estimates across the board. Free cash flow jumped 71% year-over-year. But the stock still dipped as much as 20.7% in the morning session and was still down 15.7% at 1:50 p.m. ET.

And that move makes sense, too.

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Strong results meet lukewarm outlook

Commvault ripped into this report on a full head of steam. The stock gained 91.9% from the end of March to Monday's closing bell.

The raw numbers looked great. Q1 revenue rose 11% to $314 million. Adjusted earnings jumped 41% to $1.42 per diluted share. The analyst consensus called for $310 million and $1.16 per share, respectively. Subscription revenue rose 16% to $267 million and the company collected $51 million of free cash flow, up from $30 million in the year-ago period. Moreover, Commvault recently announced a long-term partnership with tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), opening new sales channels for AI security and cyber resilience on the Azure platform.

That sounds awesome. So why the sudden price drop?

The robust report came with a side of modest guidance. Management expects subscription revenue to fall slightly in the second quarter, which is concerning for a recurring revenue stream. Furthermore, full-year revenue guidance pointed to steady growth for the rest of this fiscal year, rather than the acceleration you'd expect from that Microsoft deal.

The curse of high expectations strikes again

Commvault did everything right except manage expectations. After a 92% rally, the stock was priced for fireworks, and management handed investors a nice, sensible, slow-burning torch instead.

The Q1 numbers were genuinely good, and the Microsoft partnership could boost that trajectory over time, but Commvault investors clearly expected a more immediate payoff. "Long-term potential" doesn't move the needle when traders expect a blowout.

Should you buy stock in Commvault Systems right now?

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Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.