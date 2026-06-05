Why Coca-Cola Stock Climbed Today

Key Points

As tech stocks sell off, traders are seeking more defensive positions.

Coca-Cola is adapting its strategy to appeal to cash-strapped consumers.

10 stocks we like better than Coca-Cola ›

Shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) rose on Friday as investors rotated into low-risk stocks.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Traders are bailing out of tech stocks

The artificial intelligence (AI)-fueled rally in technology stocks may be a bit stretched.

After a few words from Nvidia CEO were enough to send a mega-cap stock like Marvell Technology up over 30% in a day, astute investors began to question whether AI mania was nearing a near-term peak.

With the Nasdaq Composite down more than 4% as of 3:33 p.m. ET on Friday, we may be getting our answer.

What triggered the sell-off in tech stocks?

Any number of factors could have sparked the decline. Here are two that stand out.

On Monday, Alphabet's $80 billion share sale announcement reminded investors that the AI build-out comes at a staggering cost.

And on Wednesday, Broadcom's financial results showed that even the top AI chipmaker's revenue could fall short of Wall Street's lofty expectations.

When AI market leaders and former highfliers began to pull back, many traders headed for the exits.

Shelter from the storm

Coca-Cola's stock price, in contrast, is up more than 4%. Investors' appreciation of battle-tested business models with little exposure to AI disruption is rising. That's putting the beverage giant and dividend stalwart back on their radars.

During a consumer conference on Thursday, chief financial officer John Murphy said Coca-Cola was working to make its drinks more affordable for budget-strained shoppers. The purveyor of soda, juice, tea, coffee, and bottled water is experimenting with can sizes, price points, and single-serve options to appeal to a wide range of customers at different income levels.

Should you buy stock in Coca-Cola right now?

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Broadcom, Marvell Technology, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.