Why is the Coal-to-Gas Transition a Boon for LNG, CVX & SHEL?

The transition from coal to natural gas is a significant part of global efforts to address climate change. Natural gas is often considered a "transition fuel" because it emits less carbon dioxide than coal. It complements renewable energy sources by providing a reliable backup when wind or solar generation is inconsistent. With liquefied natural gas (LNG) enabling global transportation of natural gas and ensuring its availability across markets, companies like Cheniere Energy Inc. LNG, Chevron Corporation CVX and Shell plc SHEL are well-positioned to benefit.

Why is LNG Demand Mounting Globally?

Natural gas is the cleanest-burning hydrocarbon and is in high demand worldwide to combat climate change. However, many places and consumers in need of the commodity are located far away from the gas fields and it is expensive to construct and transport through pipelines to far-off places.

Hence, natural gas must be cooled to shrink its volume so that it can be stored and shipped worldwide. According to data from Shell, LNG supplies were responsible for 14% of the global demand for natural gas in 2023.

LNG Outlook: Trends, Growth & Key Drivers in Global Demand

According to Shell's LNG outlook for 2024, while natural gas demand has already reached its maximum in some developed regions, global demand continues to rise, as highlighted below. This growth is largely fueled by emerging economies like China and India, which depend on natural gas as a transitional energy source to support their industrialization and decarbonization efforts.



Image Source: Shell plc

Per estimates in the report, global LNG demand is projected to increase by more than 50% by 2040. Eventually, traded volumes of LNG will continue to surge across the globe. Shell stated that last year the worldwide traded volume was 404 million tons, suggesting a rise from 397 million tons in 2022.

3 Energy Stocks to Keep an Eye on: LNG, CVX, SHEL

Given the evolving business environment, it is crucial to monitor key LNG players such as Cheniere Energy, Chevron, and Shell to stay informed and capitalize on emerging opportunities. All the stocks currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Cheniere Energy

In the United States, Cheniere Energy is a well-known company involved in producing and exporting LNG. From gas procurement and transportation to liquefaction, vessel chartering and final delivery, the company is a full-service provider of LNG.

Having the Sabine Pass liquefaction facility and the Corpus Christi liquefaction facility, Cheniere Energy’s liquefaction platforms are among the largest in the world. Located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, the combined production capacity stands at 45 million tons per annum of LNG, with more capacities yet to come online.

Chevron

Chevron has a 47.3% interest in the Gorgon Project of Australia, with an annual LNG production capacity of 15.6 million metric tons. Notably, the leading integrated energy giant allocates most of its LNG production from Australia to long-term agreements with prominent utilities across Asia, while any surplus is traded on the Asian spot market.

Shell

Shell has been at the forefront of the LNG business for more than five decades. It is involved in LNG supply projects across 10 countries, with operations or developments underway in each. Also, the integrated energy major ranks among the largest LNG shipping operators globally, with a fleet of 67 carriers on long-term time charters and 14 carriers that the company operates. These vessels represent approximately 11% of the total LNG shipping fleet worldwide.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.