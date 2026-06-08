Why Ciena Stock Stumbled Today

Key Points

The aggregate amount of the issue is $2 billion.

The notes will mature in September 2031 if not converted into stock.

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Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) had a tough Monday on the stock exchange. The company is going to the investor well to borrow a significant amount of capital, and investors expressed their displeasure by trading out of the stock. This left it with a more than 4% decline that trading session.

A $2 billion development

Ciena announced early that morning that it was floating a $2 billion issue of senior convertible notes in a private offering. The company added that it intends to grant the initial purchasers of those notes -- which, if not converted, will mature on Sept. 15, 2031 -- a 13-day option to collectively buy up to an additional $300 million worth of the securities.

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In its press release on the issue, Ciena said it intends to use the net proceeds to pay the net cost of certain convertible note hedge transactions, and to repurchase $140 million worth of its common stock. It also aims to utilize $1.14 billion of the proceeds to retire debt and to pay related expenses and fees. Finally, it said it would use what's left for "general corporate purposes"; these include investments in its supply chain.

Ciena added that, before June 15, 2031, the notes will only be convertible under specific conditions and at certain periods. Thereafter, they can be converted at any time up to two trading days before the maturity date. As of this writing, the company had not yet finalized the conversion rate and premium.

This felt like an overreaction

Investors weren't worried about the $2 billion of fresh debt and/or equity; their concern was about the warrants Ciena is issuing to enter into hedging transactions with the notes. If the strike price of those warrants is exceeded, share dilution could be considerable.

That's a legitimate fear, but in the long run, I'd be more bullish on Ciena's solid position as an important equipment supplier for the tech industry than on its share count or balance sheet shifts. There remain plenty of reasons to be bullish on this company's future.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ciena. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.