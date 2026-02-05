Why Chevron Stock Surged Over 16% in January

Key Points

Oil prices rallied last month on potential supply concerns.

Chevron posted strong fourth-quarter results last month.

The oil giant also hiked its dividend again and approved a new expansion project.

10 stocks we like better than Chevron ›

Shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) started this year by rallying 16.1% in January. That easily surpassed the S&P 500's 1.4% rise.

Oil prices helped fuel that rally. However, crude oil wasn't the only catalyst sending Chevron stock higher last month.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Oil ends its slump

Oil prices rebounded in January. WTI, the U.S. oil price benchmark, rallied 14%, while Brent, the global benchmark, soared 16%. That marked the first monthly gain in crude prices in six months. Rising oil prices provide a lift to oil company profitability. As a result, higher prices fueled a rally in most oil stocks last month.

Supply concerns were the main catalysts fueling oil prices last month. The U.S. captured former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in early January and charged him with narcoterrorism. This event could affect oil flows due to the country's large oil reserves. Additionally, tensions with Iran have grown, which could also impact oil flows.

Chevron could benefit from the changes in Venezuela. The company has operated in the country for over 100 years and could help rebuild its oil infrastructure to increase output.

Capping off a strong year

While oil prices were a big driver of Chevron stock last month, they weren't the only catalyst. The oil giant also reported strong fourth-quarter financial results late last month.

It was a strong year for the oil company. While its earnings declined compared to 2024 due to lower oil prices, Chevron delivered record production volumes, fueled by its acquisition of Hess and recently completed expansion projects. That helped drive higher operating cash flow compared to the prior year and industry-leading free cash flow growth.

That strong cash flow enabled Chevron to return $27.1 billion to shareholders through dividends and repurchases last year. The company also started this year by hiking its dividend by 4%, extending its growth streak to 39 years in a row.

Additionally, Chevron reported meaningful progress on its growth strategy. In addition to completing its acquisition of Hess last year, Chevron also began operations at several expansion projects, made new oil and gas discoveries, and secured exploration blocks in promising areas. The company also advanced its strategy of expanding beyond oil and gas production by starting up its Geismar renewable diesel plant, entering the U.S. lithium sector, and announcing plans to provide power solutions to the U.S. data center sector.

The company continued its growth progress last month by making a Final Investment Decision on the Leviathan gas expansion project offshore Israel. Chevron expects to complete this project toward the end of the decade, enhancing its long-term growth outlook.

A great start to the year

Chevron got a big boost from oil prices last month. The company also reported strong fourth-quarter results and progress toward its continued growth. Chevron's growth prospects, along with its growing dividend, make it an excellent oil stock investment even after last month's rally.

Should you buy stock in Chevron right now?

Before you buy stock in Chevron, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Chevron wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $432,297!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,820!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 894% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 5, 2026.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Chevron. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.