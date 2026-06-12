Why Charles Schwab Stock Was Bumping Higher Today

Key Points

Several key operational and financial metrics saw double-digit percentage increases.

These included such crucial items as daily average trades.

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Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) was having a fine Friday on the stock market. The company released its latest set of monthly metrics, and investors clearly found them encouraging. These folks were trading the storied brokerage's stock up by 2.6% in mid-afternoon action, edging past the 1.8% increase of the S&P 500 index at that point.

A busy month

In the update, Schwab led off with its core net new assets figure, as it set a new record for the month of May. All told, the metric leaped 43% year over year to $49.9 billion. This helped lift total client assets by 27% to $13.1 trillion.

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In terms of activity, daily average trades hit a new record, too. These amounted to 11.8 million, which Schwab said was due to high demand for stocks and exchange-traded fund (ETF) products.

Fresh arrivals to the client ranks also affected these metrics. The financial services company revealed that 461,000 new brokerage accounts were opened in May, up 37% from the year-ago tally.

Quite an effective middleman

The capital markets remain frothy, and as long as they thrive, Schwab will earn plenty of coin servicing clients eager to participate in them. Personally, as a longtime Schwab shareholder, I was especially impressed by the strong increase in new brokerage accounts; this indicates the company isn't resting on its laurels but is making concentrated efforts to capture new business.

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Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Volkman has positions in Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: short June 2026 $97.50 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.