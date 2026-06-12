Why Cerebras Stock Is Rising This Week

Key Points

Several analysts initiated coverage on Cerebras stock this week.

Despite the analysts' bullish ratings and price targets, investors would be wise to place greater emphasis on the company's fundamentals in deciding whether or not to buy Cerebras stock.

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After sinking more than 15% last week, shares of Cerebras (NASDAQ: CBRS) have been heading in the other direction over the past few days. With several analysts initiating coverage on the artificial intelligence (AI) stock and setting auspicious price targets, investors have found sufficient cause to click the buy button.

According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Cerebras shares are up 10.2% from the close of trading last Friday through yesterday's close.

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Wall Street has a warm welcome for this AI powerhouse

Immediately after Cerebras's initial public offering (IPO), there weren't many analysts expressing opinions on the stock's prospects. But that changed this week.

On Monday, several analysts initiated coverage with bullish outlooks.

Barclays analyst Tom O'Malley assigned an overweight rating and $280 price target.

analyst Tom O'Malley assigned an overweight rating and $280 price target. Mizuho assigned an outperform rating and $300 price target.

assigned an outperform rating and $300 price target. UBS assigned a buy rating and $300 price target.

assigned a buy rating and $300 price target. TD Cowen analyst Joshua Buchalter assigned a buy rating and $275 price target.

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore assigned an overweight rating and $250 price target.

Analysts identified several factors that supported their optimistic takes on Cerebras stock. According to Thefly.com, Joseph Moore, for example, recognized that Cerebras' contracts suggest the company could generate $6 billion in revenue in 2028, with the potential to grow even more. For context, Cerebras reported sales of $510 million in 2025.

On the other hand, a Craig-Hallum analyst, who rated Cerebras as a buy and set a $325 price target, recognized "a need for speed in AI inferencing," adding that both OpenAI and Amazon's AWS both embraced Cerebras "because they [Cerebras] are the fastest in the world."

Should Main Street investors follow Wall Street's lead?

As the developer of a leading full-stack AI infrastructure solution, Cerebras stock has garnered considerable market interest since the company's IPO. While the tide of bullish analyst sentiment is noteworthy this week, investors would be better served to focus on the company's financials to ensure its growth prospects remain intact.

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Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.