Markets
BMBL

Why Bumble Stock Skyrocketed Today

Contributor
Joe Tenebruso The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) soared 42% on Wednesday after the online dating company delivered strong fourth-quarter growth metrics.

So what

Bumble's revenue jumped 25.7% year over year to $208.2 million. The gains were fueled by a 10.6% rise in total paying users, to 3 million, and a 14% increase in average revenue per paying user (ARPPU), to $22.83.

Notably, Bumble's app-based sales are growing at an impressive clip. Bumble App revenue soared 42.2% to $150.5 million, driven by a 29% rise in paying users, to 1.6 million.

The shape of a heart is displayed across two side-by-side mobile phones set against rough wooden boards.

Image source: Getty Images.

Moreover, Bumble's losses are narrowing as it scales its user base. Its net loss checked in at 7% of revenue compared to 15.8% in the year-ago quarter. Bumble's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), in turn, climbed 24.3% to $54.8 million. In a press release, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd said:

In our first year as a public company, and with our mission at the forefront of everything we do, we successfully executed on our core strategic priorities: driving scale and engagement, increasing monetization, and improving profitability.

Now what

Looking ahead, management expects Bumble to generate full-year revenue of $934 to $944 million in 2022. That would represent growth of roughly 23% compared to 2021. The company also projects that its adjusted EBITDA margin will decline slightly to between 26.5% and 27% due in part to the suspension of its operations in Russia.

Still, CFO Anu Subramanian said markets outside of Bumble's core U.S. operations will remain a key driver of its future growth. "We expect Bumble App to have another strong year in 2022 and grow revenue 34% to 36% year over year, driven by continued international expansion and product innovation," Subramanian said.

10 stocks we like better than Bumble Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bumble Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bumble Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BMBL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular