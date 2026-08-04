Why Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Is Soaring Today

Key Points

Broadridge grew sales and adjusted earnings per share by 8% and 12%.

More importantly, management guided for earnings to rise between 8% and 12% next year.

Broadridge looks like an intriguing "buy-the-dip" opportunity as it modernizes its regulatory niche again -- this time with agentic AI.

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Fintech and regulatory behemoth Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) saw its share price rise 7% today after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings that sailed past Wall Street's expectations. Broadridge grew full-year revenue and adjusted earnings per share figures by 8% and 12%, respectively. The company also announced a 12% dividend increase, marking its 20th straight year of raises. Management guided for full-year 2027 sales to grow by 6% to 8%, while adjusted EPS would jump by 8% to 12%.

Despite today's rise, Broadridge's stock has declined 32% over the last year, as the tokenization of financial assets and digitization of regulatory communications threaten to disrupt the company's seemingly steady operations. However, I'd argue these fears are potentially overdone, especially after the stock's decline priced this in to some extent, and Broadridge's results show their resilience.

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Tim Gokey, Broadridge's CEO, touched on this shift during theearnings call explaining,

We are building the infrastructure for the markets of tomorrow ... We are enabling Governance solutions for tokenized assets, reinventing shareholder engagement, and digitizing communications. We are transforming collateral management and integrating tokenized assets into our Wealth and Capital Markets platforms.

Helping to spur the transition from mail-in proxy voting and mailed-out annual reports, Broadridge will once again look to reshape the financial regulatory environment as it moves into an increasingly digital world. Whether helping wealth managers with reports, capital markets firms with trade settlements, or processing communications for asset managers and corporate issuers, Broadridge is intent on incorporating agentic AI into its platform for its customers.

While only time will tell whether Broadridge can maintain its leadership position, the company trades at just 16 times free cash flow, so it doesn't need outrageous growth to justify its valuation. At a time when many technology and software companies are being heavily sold off, I think Broadridge stands out as an industry-leading, well-positioned company to adapt to a quickly changing landscape. I'll be looking to open a position in the company this year and collect its 2.5% dividend yield on the dip.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Broadridge Financial Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.