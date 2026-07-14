Why Broadcom Stock Ticked Higher on Tuesday

Key Points

One software company in particular was the catalyst for this.

An analyst's bullish new note on Broadcom also boosted sentiment on the chip stock.

10 stocks we like better than Broadcom ›

Unlike many other tech stocks, Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) landed in positive territory on the second trading day of the week. It closed the trading session more than 1% higher, thanks to capital flight from software titles to hardware makers, and to a bullish analyst update.

The IBM Effect

Tech investors were cycling out of legacy software companies following International Business Machines' release of its preliminary second-quarter results. These indicate that both the company's revenue and net profit, not under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), will come in well under analyst consensus estimates.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The company's CEO Arvind Krishna attributed this to a broad adjustment in capital spending by clients during the period. He said they were favoring storage and memory solutions, as well as servers, over software. In his view, this trend is due to anticipated price increases in such goods.

In turn, that's being driven by supply constraints related to the massive build-out of artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Broadcom is a high-profile developer and supplier of custom AI chips and AI networking silicon.

Keep buying, says analyst

That was bolstered by a new note from Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore. This analysis focused on the potential threat posed by fellow chipmaker MediaTek to Broadcom's business as a component supplier for Alphabet's tensor processing units (TPUs; specialized AI chips from that company's Google subsidiary).

According to reports, in concluding that MediaTek isn't a serious, disruptive threat to Broadcom's Google TPU business, he reiterated his overweight (read: buy) recommendation on Broadcom. Moore is particularly heartened by what he sees as Broadcom's ability to win new business for its custom AI chips, which should reduce any dependence on the Google partnership.

I continue to think of Broadcom as a company on the front lines of the AI revolution. And while that hardware spending might be front-loaded to beat upcoming price hikes, demand for the components that power AI -- like Broadcom's chips and components -- will remain strong. To me, the stock's price bump on Tuesday was too modest, if anything.

Should you buy stock in Broadcom right now?

Before you buy stock in Broadcom, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Broadcom wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $398,160!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,249,202!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 209% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 14, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Broadcom, and International Business Machines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.