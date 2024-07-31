Why Broadcom Stock Is Surging Today

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) stock is making big gains in Wednesday's trading. The company's share price was up 10.2% as of 11:45 a.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Broadcom stock is getting a valuation boost thanks to recent earnings reports from Microsoft and Advanced Micro Devices that bode well for artificial intelligence (AI) demand. The semiconductor hardware and software specialist's valuation is also climbing due to some encouraging news on the geopolitical front.

Broadcom stock gets a boost from Microsoft and AMD

Microsoft and AMD published quarterly results after the market closed yesterday, and the influential tech players delivered some bullish signals for the broader AI space. On the heels of recent concerns that valuations for Broadcom and other artificial intelligence stocks may have become overheated, yesterday's earnings reports suggested that momentum in the space remains quite strong.

Microsoft indicated that it was continuing to aggressively pursue AI initiatives, and that it would be ramping up its capital spending. The software giant also beat sales and earnings expectations, and revenue for its cloud segment rose 19% year over year.

Meanwhile, AMD reported sales and earnings for Q2 that beat the market's expectations, and its crucial data center segment saw revenue increase 115% year over year. The company also issued forward guidance that beat the market's expectations and signaled that demand for its AI processors was ramping up.

AI investors just got some bullish geopolitical news

Regulations are already in place that prevent advanced processors and semiconductor manufacturing hardware from being exported to China, and the U.S. will likely move to take an even more restrictive stance next month. According to a recent report from Reuters, the U.S. government is set to introduce new restrictions on the export of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, but it will carve out some significant exemptions.

While Broadcom is a designer of chips and software rather than a provider of chip manufacturing equipment, the possibility that upcoming regulations will be less rigid than previously thought is still bullish valuation news for the company. Rising tensions between the U.S. and China and other geopolitical risk factors have been a key driver of recent volatility for chip stocks and AI stocks, and investors have been eagerly looking for any signs of de-escalation.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

