Why Broadcom Stock Dipped Into the red Today

Key Points

He's now lukewarm on its prospects with his new hold rating.

Meanwhile, AI developer DeepSeek is reportedly working on a proprietary AI chip.

10 stocks we like better than Broadcom ›

An analyst's recommendation downgrade didn't do any favors for Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) stock on Tuesday. That, plus the latest news of a company developing a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) chip, pushed Broadcom's equity down by almost 1% that trading session.

Tapping the brakes on Broadcom

The downgrading party was Austrian bank Erste Group. That morning, its analyst Hans Engel moved his Broadcom recommendation down one peg to hold from buy. It was unclear what price target the pundit set.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

While Engel waxed bullish on the company's prospects as a developer and maker of next-generation custom AI chips, according to reports, he expressed concern about its valuations.

These are somewhat immodest at the moment, with, for example, a price/sales ratio over 23. Engel wrote that given such multiples, the stock's upside could be limited even if it posts impressive growth like it has in the past.

Broadcom's stock was also affected by a Reuters report stating that DeepSeek, a high-profile AI developer based in China, had launched a project to make its own AI chip. This is part of a recent trend of companies independently developing such goods, in an attempt to reduce dependence on third-party "chippies" like Broadcom.

The potential proprietary threat

Of the two developments, I'd keep a sharper eye on that proprietary chip development trend. If it really snowballs in the coming months and years, Broadcom and its peers could face a serious challenge. As it is now, though, the thirst for quality AI hardware is unquenchable, and simply by virtue of this, Broadcom should continue to do well. I remain bullish on the company's future.

Should you buy stock in Broadcom right now?

Before you buy stock in Broadcom, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Broadcom wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,970!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,200,223!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 916% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 7, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.