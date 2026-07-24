Why Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Soared Today

Key Points

Booz Allen reported Q1 2027 financial results before the market opened today.

Shares of Booz Allen are trading at a discount to their historical valuation.

10 stocks we like better than Booz Allen Hamilton ›

Ending the week on a bullish note, shares of defense contractor Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) ripped higher today after the defense contractor reported strong first-quarter 2027 financial results and fiscal 2027 guidance before the opening bell rang.

Shares of Booz Allen climbed 10.1% today, paring back an earlier gain of 15.7%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Beating analysts' expectations on the bottom line isn't the only thing investors are celebrating

Coming up just short of analysts' top-line estimates of $2.81 billion, Booz Allen reported Q1 sales of $2.8 billion. At the bottom of the income statement, however, Booz Allen crushed expectations, reporting adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81 -- notably higher than the $1.49 that analysts had anticipated.

On the cash flow statement, investors found another sign of the company's strong recent performance. During the first quarter of 2027, Booz Allen generated free cash flow of $261 million, a year-over-year increase of 172%.

In addition to the Q1 2027 financial results, Booz Allen provided 2027 revenue guidance of $11.2 billion to $11.7 billion, as well as adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) guidance of $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Should the company achieve the midpoints of both of these metrics, it will represent year-over-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth of 2.2% and 2.8%, respectively.

Booz Allen stock is sitting in the bargain bin

Trading at 7 times operating cash flow, Booz Allen shares are trading at a steep discount to their five-year average cash flow multiple of 16. Between the stock's attractive price tag, the company's strong Q1 2027 financial performance, and management's encouraging outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year, investors seeking a leading defense stock would be well-served to consider Booz Allen stock right now.

Should you buy stock in Booz Allen Hamilton right now?

Before you buy stock in Booz Allen Hamilton, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Booz Allen Hamilton wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $371,519!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,281,302!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 24, 2026.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Booz Allen Hamilton. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.