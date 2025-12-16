Why Booz Allen Hamilton Fell Today

Key Points

Booz Allen announced that its Chief Financial Officer is leaving the company for "another opportunity."

The new opportunity is S&P Global's soon-to-be spun-out Mobility business.

The reasons for the switch don't appear too significant, so investors should probably see the selloff as an opportunity in Booz Allen's cheap stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) fell on Tuesday, declining 6.7% as of 3:47 p.m. EDT.

Booz Allen didn't release any newfinancial newstoday, but it did announce last night that the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) would be leaving the company for a new opportunity.

Investors never like it when an executive decides to leave a company for another, and therefore, Booz Allen is getting punished on Tuesday, even though the stock already looks quite cheap.

Booz Allen's CFO jumps ship to S&P Global Mobility

Late Monday, Booz Allen issued a press release noting that CFO Matthew A. Calderone would be resigning Feb. 1, 2026, in order to seek a new opportunity. Booz Allen then elaborated that COO Kristine Martin Anderson will take over Calderone's duties on an interim basis.

The "new opportunity" for Calderone is the CFO position at S&P Mobility, the mobile unit of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which is set to be spun off from the parent company in the coming months, and was first announced in late April 2025.

So, is the departure a concern for Booz Allen? On the one hand, the move may appear fairly routine and due to S&P Global having a larger market capitalization of $152 billion. Booz Allen has a market cap of just $10.5 billion, following a harrowing 52% decline from the stock's all-time highs set just over a year ago. So, it's possible the new S&P unit offered a higher salary or equity incentives for Caldarone to join.

While we don't know what market cap investors will ascribe to S&P's mobility unit when it's spun off, in 2024, that unit generated $1.6 billion in revenue, representing an 8% growth. S&P's unit revolves mostly around information, data, and software, so that unit could very well garner a high enough multiple to be larger than Booz Allen. Still, the new company will more likely be of a similar size with respect to market cap.

Booz Allen looks cheap after the sell-off

Reading all of the tea leaves, it's difficult to assume there are any material problems at Booz Allen beyond what is already public information.

Booz Allen has been impacted by the cost-cutting efforts implemented by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) over the past year, resulting in a material decline in Booz Allen's civil administration consulting business. However, roughly two-thirds of Booz Allen's total business revolves around defense, intelligence, next-gen technology implementation, and those growth segments haven't been cut.

Investors are currently grappling with whether the worst is over for the company's civil business or not, which is why the stock has sold off and now trades at just 13 times trailing earnings. For value investors, Booz Allen may be a beaten-down name to look at after today's sell-off.

Billy Duberstein and/or his clients have positions in Booz Allen Hamilton and has the following options: short December 2025 $55 puts on Booz Allen Hamilton. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Booz Allen Hamilton and S&P Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

