Why Booking Holdings Stock Just Popped 5%

Travel website extraordinaire Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) stock jumped 4.8% through 11:50 a.m. ET Thursday after thumping analyst forecasts for both sales and earnings last night.

Expected to earn $77.47 per share on $7.6 billion in sales for Q3 2024, Booking Holdings reported instead an $83.89-per-share profit (adjusted for one-time items) on just under $8 billion in sales.

Booking Holdings Q3 sales and earnings

Not all the news was great. Total sales at Booking Holdings grew 9% year over year, but net income held basically flat at $2.5 billion. And while Booking's adjusted earnings exceeded expectations, its net income per share for the quarter was only $74.34 -- less than a 7% increase year over year.

The entirety of the growth in Booking's per-share earnings in Q3, therefore, came from stock buybacks, which reduced the share count by about 6%. (The opposite of share dilution, this phenomenon is called share concentration -- where earnings are concentrated among fewer shares outstanding, resulting in better per-share earnings growth than overall growth in net income.)

Is Booking stock a buy?

Still that's hardly "bad news." In fact, I'd argue that Booking Holdings' buying back of an undervalued stock, causing earnings per share to grow faster than they otherwise would, is a shareholder-friendly move.

More good news: Free cash flow year to date hit $7.2 billion. That's up 26% from a year ago, and puts Booking on track for about $9.6 billion in free cash flow this year if it keeps on generating cash at its current rate -- well ahead of the $7.5 billion that Wall Street currently forecasts for 2024.

With a $150 billion enterprise value, I calculate Booking stock may be as cheap as 15.6 times current-year free cash flow, which seems a fair price to pay for a stock with a 0.8% dividend yield and a long-term projected earnings growth rate of 15%.

Long story short: Booking Holdings stock is a buy.

Should you invest $1,000 in Booking Holdings right now?

Before you buy stock in Booking Holdings, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Booking Holdings wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $853,860!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 28, 2024

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Booking Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.