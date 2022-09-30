Why Bluebird Bio Stock Is Taking Flight Today

What happened

Shares of gene therapy company Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) were up by a healthy 12.4% on heavy volume as of 11:16 a.m. ET Friday morning. The biotech's stock appears to be getting a boost from both a broad upward trend across the biotechnology space today, as well as from rumors circulating on social media about a possible buyout.

Bluebird has repeatedly been floated as a possible buyout target by investors this year. Three key issues seem to be fueling this speculation:

Bluebird scored two approvals from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier this year for its one-and-done gene therapies: Skysona for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD) and Zynteglo for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT). Bluebird isn't on the soundest of financial footings at the moment. A buyout would thus ensure that these newly approved gene therapies get a proper commercial launch. Big pharma has shown a keen interest in buying financially stressed drugmakers with compelling assets all year long. Bluebird, for its part, appears to fit this description to a T.

All that being said, these buyout rumors are not based on any reputable news pieces. Investors, in turn, probably shouldn't put much stock into this speculation.

Is Bluebird's stock a buy right now? Investors arguably should never buy shares of a biotech purely for its potential as a buyout play. After all, buyouts are exceedingly hard to predict in the biopharmaceutical industry. A buy decision on this stock should thus come down to your view of the company's commercial prospects in CALD and TDT, as well as its ability to financially support a pair of rather unique product launches.

