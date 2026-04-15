Markets
OWL

Why Blue Owl Capital Stock Soared More Than 8% Higher Today

April 15, 2026 — 07:09 pm EDT

Written by Eric Volkman for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Perhaps the private credit industry isn't in as dire a state as many have feared recently. On news that a large and influential investment management firm had snapped up 100% a bond issue floated by Blue Owl Capital's (NYSE: OWL) business development company (BDC) Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC), investors pushed the former stock over 8% higher.

400 million reasons to smile

Just after market close on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that Pacific Investment Management (PIMCO), one of the largest institutional bond investors in the world, purchased the entire $400 million bond issue of Blue Owl Capital Corporation.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Happy person gazing at a smartphone.

Image source: Getty Images.

Citing unnamed "people with knowledge of the matter," thefinancial newsagency said that PIMCO might not necessarily be a long-term holder of that debt. It wrote that at least one secondary-market trade topping $5 million in the securities had been effected since PIMCO's buy.

In recent times, private credit companies have come under pressure due to a variety of factors, including increased borrower defaults, which have led to rising redemption requests from investors.

Buyer beware

PIMCO's buy-in is an important and critical vote of confidence not only in Blue Owl's business but also in the broader private credit space. This doesn't mean the sector is out of the woods; however, I would caution that those challenges it's been facing remain. To me, it seems best to give private credit stocks a miss these days, in favor of sturdier financial services companies.

Should you buy stock in Blue Owl Capital right now?

Before you buy stock in Blue Owl Capital, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Blue Owl Capital wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $573,160!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,204,712!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,002% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 15, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OWL
OBDC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.