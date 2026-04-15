Why Blue Owl Capital Stock Soared More Than 8% Higher Today

Key Points

This is quite the sign of confidence in its business.

It also provided much-needed relief to the private credit industry, which has had its struggles lately.

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Perhaps the private credit industry isn't in as dire a state as many have feared recently. On news that a large and influential investment management firm had snapped up 100% a bond issue floated by Blue Owl Capital's (NYSE: OWL) business development company (BDC) Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC), investors pushed the former stock over 8% higher.

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Just after market close on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that Pacific Investment Management (PIMCO), one of the largest institutional bond investors in the world, purchased the entire $400 million bond issue of Blue Owl Capital Corporation.

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Citing unnamed "people with knowledge of the matter," thefinancial newsagency said that PIMCO might not necessarily be a long-term holder of that debt. It wrote that at least one secondary-market trade topping $5 million in the securities had been effected since PIMCO's buy.

In recent times, private credit companies have come under pressure due to a variety of factors, including increased borrower defaults, which have led to rising redemption requests from investors.

Buyer beware

PIMCO's buy-in is an important and critical vote of confidence not only in Blue Owl's business but also in the broader private credit space. This doesn't mean the sector is out of the woods; however, I would caution that those challenges it's been facing remain. To me, it seems best to give private credit stocks a miss these days, in favor of sturdier financial services companies.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.