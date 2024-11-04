Why Blackbaud (BLKB) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention

Have you assessed how the international operations of Blackbaud (BLKB) performed in the quarter ended September 2024? For this software and services provider in the nonprofit sector, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

Presence in international markets can act as a hedge against domestic economic downturns and provide access to faster-growing economies. However, this diversification also brings complexities due to currency fluctuations, geopolitical risks and differing market dynamics.

Our review of BLKB's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $286.73 million, marking an increase of 3.3% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting BLKB's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

A Look into BLKB's International Revenue Streams

During the quarter, Other Countries contributed $18.22 million in revenue, making up 6.35% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million, this meant a surprise of +14.38%. Looking back, Other Countries contributed $15.48 million, or 5.39%, in the previous quarter, and $14.06 million, or 5.06%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

United Kingdom accounted for 10.41% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $29.85 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +16%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $25.73 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, United Kingdom contributed $29.98 million (10.44%) and $25.69 million (9.25%) to the total revenue, respectively.

International Market Revenue Projections

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that Blackbaud will post revenues of $308.5 million for the ongoing fiscal quarter, an increase of 4.6% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from Other Countries and United Kingdom to this revenue are 5.6% and 8.7%, translating into $17.21 million and $26.94 million, respectively.

For the full year, a total revenue of $1.17 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 5.4% from the year before. The revenues from Other Countries and United Kingdom are expected to make up 5.5% and 9% of this total, corresponding to $63.56 million and $104.85 million respectively.

Concluding Remarks

Blackbaud's leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

Blackbaud's Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the past month, the stock has lost 5.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 0.4% increase. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector, of which Blackbaud is a part, has risen 2.1% over the same period. The company's shares have increased 1.9% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 5.5% increase. Over the same period, the sector has risen 5.5%.

