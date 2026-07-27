Why Bitmine Stock Popped Today

Key Points

Bitmine's consistency is one of its strengths.

Staking could be its key to success.

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Shares of Bitmine Immersion Technologies (NYSE: BMNR) jumped on Monday after the cryptocurrency-focused investment company provided investors with an update on its holdings.

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Closing in on its goal

Bitmine held 5,787,414 coins of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) as of July 26. With Ether currently trading at roughly $1,948 per coin, Bitmine's stake is valued at a whopping $11.3 billion.

Notably, the digital asset investment manager is already 96% of the way to achieving its goal of controlling 5% of the total supply of Ethereum just 13 months after initiating its ETH treasury strategy. Bitmine owns 4.8% of the total circulating supply of 120.7 million ETH.

Bitmine also appears to view its own stock as a solid investment. It ramped up its repurchases to 6.1 million shares over the past week, bringing its total repurchases to 11.6 million shares under its recently implemented $4 billion stock buyback program.

Steady as she goes

If you're a fan of Ethereum, you likely appreciate Bitmine's consistency. "Bitmine has bought ETH every week since the inception of the ETH treasury strategy on June 30, 2025," Chairman Tom Lee said in a press release.

It also doesn't hurt that ETH's price is nearing 10-week highs.

Yet Bitmine's biggest advantage may be its MAVAN staking network. Unlike with Bitcoin and other proof-of-work blockchains, Ethereum holders can earn rewards by staking their ETH.

Bitmine currently expects to generate annualized staking revenue of $254 million -- and $299 million once its ETH is fully staked.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.