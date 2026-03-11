Why Bitcoin Is Dropping Right Now (and What I'm Watching Next)

Key Points

Bitcoin's recent price drop could be the result of significant profit-taking by long-term holders.

Investors should pay attention to Bitcoin's fundamentals as well as changing macro conditions.

As of this writing on the morning of March 11, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading 44% below its record from October 2025. This volatility can be hard for market participants to stomach. However, the drawdowns are nothing new for this cryptocurrency.

To be clear, no one knows for certain what's driving the latest price dip. River Financial, a Bitcoin financial services firm, argues that more long-term holders, particularly individuals, have been capturing profits. This adds tremendous selling pressure.

Another explanation is that levered positions faced forced liquidations, as margin calls were triggered by Bitcoin's price falling.

The good news for Bitcoin supporters is that the top digital asset has historically always recovered from recent lows to reach new highs. Patient investors were rewarded.

Looking ahead, it's important to pay attention to macroeconomic developments. If the Federal Reserve starts to lower interest rates again, it can encourage investors to buy riskier assets. This should push capital to flow to Bitcoin.

I'll also be watching Bitcoin's fundamentals closely. The number of nodes running the software and the network hashrate both trend higher over time. The dollar value being transferred annually is measured in the trillions. And the blockchain has never been hacked. These factors all indicate that the cryptocurrency is working as it should.

