Why BigBear.ai Stock Is Skyrocketing Again Today

BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) stock is seeing another day of huge gains in Friday's trading. The company's share price was up 20% as of 12:15 p.m. ET and had been up as much as 26.9% earlier in the daily session.

While there does not appear to be any direct, business-specific news that's pushing BigBear.ai stock higher today, the company's share price may is climbing in conjunction with the news that Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has formed a new partnership with Booz Allen Hamilton to accelerate U.S. defense technologies. BigBear has a partnership with Palantir, and a narrative connection has recently emerged between the two stocks that has helped push the latter company's valuation higher.

BigBear.ai stock gets a boost from Palantir's new partnership

Palantir and Booz Allen Hamilton published a joint press release today announcing that they were teaming up to promote U.S. defense mission innovation. Palantir stock is up 6% as of this writing on the news.

BigBear.ai and Palantir had previously announced a partnership to advance machine learning technologies and integrate some of the two company's respective capabilities to "extend the operating system for the modern enterprise with data and AI that provide advice and other actionable insights for complex business decisions." While it's possible that contract wins for Palantir will wind up having significant carryover benefits for BigBear, that won't be true in every case.

What's next for BigBear.ai stock?

BigBear.ai stock has gotten a boost this week after The Economic Times published a report raising the possibility that the company's stock could see performance gains comparable to the incredible run that Palantir stock has enjoyed this year. As of this writing, Palantir stock is up roughly 343% across 2024's trading.

But BigBear.ai investors may want to pump the brakes a bit. The company's share price appears to be making big moves on meme stock momentum, as well as expectations that the stock could be "the next Palantir." While it's possible that BigBear will serve up some big business wins that help push its valuation above current levels, recent gains for the stock appear to be disconnected from fundamental business performance and outlook conditions.

If you're thinking about buying BigBear, you should approach the stock with the understanding that it's a high-risk investment.

Should you invest $1,000 in BigBear.ai right now?

Before you buy stock in BigBear.ai, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and BigBear.ai wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $889,004!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 2, 2024

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Booz Allen Hamilton. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.