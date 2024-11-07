Why Beyond Meat Stock Was Sliding Today

Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) continued to struggle in the third quarter, as the plant-based meat producer posted disappointing bottom-line results, though it did return to top-line growth.

As of 11:51 a.m. ET, the stock was down 10.6% on the news.

Beyond Meat improves, but losses are still mounting

It was the first quarter of revenue growth for the plant-based meat company in three years, as the top line increased 7.6% to $81 million, which compared to estimates of $80.7 million. Revenue growth was solid in the U.S., up 14.9%, but a decline in international food service revenue weighed on overall results.

It also returned to a positive gross profit at $14.3 million, up from a gross loss of $7.3 million, as top-line numbers benefited from higher prices.

The company narrowed its losses further down the income statement with an operating loss of $30.9 million, compared to a loss of $69.6 million in the quarter a year ago. On the bottom line, it reported a loss of $0.41 per share, compared to a loss of $1.09 per share in the quarter a year ago. That was slightly better than expectations at a loss of $0.44.

CEO Ethan Brown said, "We are pleased in the third quarter we returned to growth, increasing net revenues on a year-over-year basis" and added, "Looking ahead, we expect to increase our cash reserves by year-end and pursue further balance sheet restructuring in 2025."

What's next for Beyond Meat?

What seemed to weigh on the stock was that it's lowered its full-year revenue guidance from $320 million-$340 million to $320 million-$330 million, and it sees gross margin in the mid-teens, in line with the third-quarter performance.

That compares to the consensus at $328.6 million. While the quarter shows the company making progress in its recovery, Beyond Meat is still a long way from profitability. Until it demonstrates it can get there, investors are likely to be skeptical.

Should you invest $1,000 in Beyond Meat right now?

Before you buy stock in Beyond Meat, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Beyond Meat wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $892,313!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 4, 2024

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Beyond Meat. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.