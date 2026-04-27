Why Beyond Meat Stock Bounded Higher Today

Key Points

Beyond Meat stock moved higher Monday despite no major business-specific news.

The company's share price has risen along with bullish momentum for the broader market and renewed appetite for meme stocks.

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Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) stock closed out Monday's trading solidly in the green. The plant-based food and beverage company's share price was up 4.1% at the end of the session and had been up as much as 10.3% earlier in trading.

With the S&P 500 rising 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite rising 0.2% in Monday's daily trading session, Beyond stock had the benefit of a relatively tranquil market backdrop. Some meme stocks have recently seen resurgent market momentum, and Beyond has also seen increased bullish sentiment connected to new product launches.

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Beyond Meat stock has been on a hot streak

Over the last month, Beyond stock has gained roughly 40%. The upward momentum for the company's stock has persisted despite a relatively weak quarterly report for the business. With the Q4 report Beyond published at the end of March, the company announced a loss of $0.29 per share on sales of $6159 million. The company's loss was $0.21 per share worse than expected, and sales missed the average analyst estimate by roughly $410,000. Despite signs that the company's core business continues to face significant challenges, Beyond's valuation has been surging higher thanks to meme-stock momentum and the company's new Beyond Immerse beverage line.

What's next for Beyond?

Beyond's sales declined 19.7% year over year to come in at $61.6 million in last year's fourth quarter, and the company recorded a gross margin of just 2.3% in the period. Meanwhile, the company guided for sales to come in between $57 million and $59 million in the first quarter -- representing a meaningful decline on a sequential quarterly basis. Beyond's meme-stock status could help support some short-term gains for the company's share price, but pressures facing the business mean the stock remains very risky.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Beyond Meat. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.