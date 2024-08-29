Why Best Buy Stock Just Jumped 16.5%

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) stock is finally taking off! After lagging the stock market for much of the past year, Best Buy shares soared 16.5% through 10:15 a.m. ET after reporting a big earnings beat Thursday morning.

Analysts forecast Best Buy would earn only $1.16 per share on sales of just over $9.2 billion. Instead, Best Buy reported a profit of $1.34 per share and sales approaching $9.3 billion.

Best Buy Q2 earnings

That's the good news. Now, here's the bad: Best Buy may have exceeded expectations, but its same-store sales still declined 2.3%, and total sales were off 3.1% year over year. Commenting on sales trends, CEO Corie Barry described consumers as "seeking value and sales events" – which doesn't sound great for profit margins.

What's surprising, though, is that despite customer inclinations, Best Buy actually did improve its margins last quarter, adding 30 basis points to gross profit margins (23.5%) and 50 basis points to operating profit margins (4.1%).

Result: Sales declined slightly, but Best Buy still grew its earnings a respectable 7%.

Is Best Buy stock a best buy?

Can Best Buy keep it up?

Switching to guidance, management forecasts a "stabilizing" retail environment -- which isn't as good news as it sounds. Previously, Best Buy thought sales might decline 3% this year but also might not decline at all. Two-thirds through the year, though, management is now resigned to the fact that sales will slip this year -- somewhere between 1.5% and 3%.

This resulted in a lower projection of full-year sales -- now about $41.6 billion.

On the other hand, Best Buy raised guidance for "non-GAAP diluted EPS" (which was equal to actual GAAP earnings in Q2). The company's forecast of $6.10 to $6.35 in profits (so about $6.22 at the midpoint) implies Best Buy stock is selling for about 16.3 times earnings.

Based on analyst forecasts of a 10.7% long-term earnings growth rate and factoring in Best Buy's generous 4.3% dividend yield (so a total return of 15%), that's probably enough to make Best Buy stock a "buy."

Should you invest $1,000 in Best Buy right now?

Before you buy stock in Best Buy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Best Buy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $769,685!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 26, 2024

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Best Buy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.