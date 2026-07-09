Why BellRing Brands Stock Got Trounced on Thursday

Key Points

A prominent researcher named the stock its bear of the day for Thursday.

It pointed out that the company is struggling on several fronts.

10 stocks we like better than BellRing Brands ›

BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) was flagged as an outlier of a stock on Thursday by a well-known researcher, but not in a good way. This development obscured what seemed to be an orderly transition to leadership announced by the protein products maker that morning. That trading session saw the company absorb a nearly 8% body blow to its share price.

Not a ringing endorsement

Zacks Investment Research named BellRing its bear of the day, ranking it a strong sell. The crux of the researcher's argument is that the company, maker of the Premier Protein shakes and similar products, hasn't effectively coped with mounting competition over time.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Zacks senior equity strategist Bryan Hayes wrote in an accompanying analysis that "for years, BellRing rode a powerful tailwind as consumers embraced high-protein diets. But that very success has attracted a flood of competition, and the company now finds itself squarely on the wrong side of a margin squeeze."

He added that BellRing is struggling these days with a significant rise in input costs, at a time when ambitious competitors are being aggressive with promotional activities, necessitating higher marketing spend. On top of that, falling demand isn't doing the company any favors.

A change at the top

I'd agree with that assessment, particularly in light of BellRing's second-quarter results published in May. Sales growth was anemic (up only 2% year over year), while the company's bottom-line erosion was a heavy cause for concern. I don't feel that heavy competition will abate much, if at all, and promotional and input costs should continue to produce headaches. This is a stock I'd avoid now.

In a more positive development, BellRing named a new CEO to replace the outgoing Darcy Davenport. Effective July 29, this is veteran consumer goods executive Michael Axelrod, who has led several companies in the sector, including, most recently, specialty food purveyor Snak King.

BellRing wrote that Axelrod's "record of strategic insight, strong customer relationships and operational excellence will be invaluable as we embark on the next chapter of growth."

Should you buy stock in BellRing Brands right now?

Before you buy stock in BellRing Brands, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and BellRing Brands wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $407,651!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,252,823!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 922% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 9, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.