Why Baxter International Stock Skyrocketed by 19% This Week

Key Points

It scored double beats on analyst estimates.

It also lifted its guidance on both the top and bottom lines.

10 stocks we like better than Baxter International ›

Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) probably didn't want this trading week to end. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the veteran medical device purveyor's shares flew 19% higher over the period. That was hardly a surprise, as the company published a highly encouraging quarterly earnings report Thursday morning.

There's nothing as good as a double beat

Baxter posted second-quarter sales of $2.96 billion, which was a 5% improvement over the same period of 2025. Of these, the company's take in its native U.S. rose 4% to $1.6 billion, while international sales advanced 7% to $1.4 billion.

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Net income under generally accepted accounting practices (GAAP) rose more steeply, to $135 million from the year-ago profit of $122 million. On a per-share, non-GAAP (adjusted) basis, profitability fell 5% to $0.56 per share.

On average, analysts tracking Baxter stock were modeling $2.8 billion for revenue and $0.37 per share for adjusted net income.

In terms of product categories, both of Baxter's revenue buckets saw sales increases. Medical products and therapies posted a 7% gain to nearly $2.1 billion, while healthcare systems and technologies rose 4% to $801 million.

Popping on guidance

Those tailwinds inspired Baxter management to raise its full-year guidance. It's now anticipating sales growth of 3% to 4% over the 2025 tally. Previously, it was guiding for a flat-to-1% increase. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is projected to range from $1.95 to $2.15, up from the prior $1.85 to $2.05.

Baxter is solid, steady, and operating in a world where populations are getting proportionally older (and therefore requiring more medical care). It's well-positioned for continued growth, and with that, its stock is more than worthy of consideration as a buy.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.