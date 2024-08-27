Why Bank of Montreal Stock Tanked on Tuesday

Investors weren't in a forgiving mood after digesting Bank of Montreal's (NYSE: BMO) latest news on Tuesday. After the north-of-our-border lender divulged its latest set of quarterly results, investors assertively traded out of the stock. When the smoke cleared, Bank of Montreal shares closed the day more than 6% lower; meanwhile, the S&P 500 index finished in positive territory, with a 0.2% gain.

A miss on the bottom line

Bank of Montreal's fiscal third quarter of 2024 saw the company earn just over 8.2 billion Canadian dollars ($6.1 billion) in revenue, which was marginally higher than in the same period of 2023. Going in the opposite direction was non-GAAP (adjusted) net income; this came in at CA$1.98 billion ($1.47 billion), or CA$2.64 ($1.96) per share. The profit in the year-ago quarter was $2.15 billion ($1.59 billion).

That bottom-line result fell short of professional expectations. On average, analysts tracking Bank of Montreal stock were estimating CA$2.77 ($2.05) per share in adjusted-net income.

During the quarter, the bank increased its provisioning for credit losses considerably. This nearly doubled year to year, to CA$906 million ($671 million) against CA$492 million ($365 million).

Diversification and U.S. expansion on tap

In the earnings release, Bank of Montreal quoted CEO Darryl White as saying:

While the cyclical increase in credit costs has resulted in loan loss provisions above our historical range, performance has been supported by operating momentum across our diversified businesses, including continued revenue growth in Canadian personal and commercial banking and stronger client activity in our market-sensitive businesses.

White added that the company continues to add new customers to its U.S. banking operations.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bank Of Montreal right now?

Before you buy stock in Bank Of Montreal, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bank Of Montreal wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $774,894!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 26, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.